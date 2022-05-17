High school sports roundup for Monday, May 16

Crystal Lake South senior right-hander Ysen Useni fired a six-inning no-hitter to beat Woodstock North, 11-0, Monday in their nonconference baseball game.
Useni, who will pitch at NCAA Division I Illinois-Chicago, did not have to pitch the seventh when the Gators (12-12) scored six runs in the top of the sixth. When South retired the Thunder in the bottom of the inning, it was over by the 10-run rule.
Useni walked one batter and was backed by 11 hits, five of which were extra-base hits and three of which were triples.
James Carlson doubled and tripled and knocked in two runs. Kyle Kuffel was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Dayton Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Mark DeCicco has the Gators’ other triple.
Alden-Hebron 8, Hiawatha 4: At Hebron, the Giants Justin Gritmacker drove in a run and picked up the pitching victory as the Giants (8-13) defeated the Hawks in their Class 1A Freeport Aquin Regional opener.
Gritmacker was 2 for 4 with a double. Thomas Webber was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Ben Vole and Jake Nielsen each had a hit and scored a run.
The No. 8-seeded Giants face top-seeded Lena-Winslow at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Aquin High School.
Burlington Central 11, Hampshire 3: At Burlington, Nick Carpenter struck out six and allowed two earned runs as the Rockets (13-15, 9-8) won their Fox Valley Conference game over the Whip-Purs (12-17, 4-13).
Michael Person was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Rockets. Barrett Lewis was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Dominick Kooistra was 3 for 3 with a homer for the Whips and Evan Spenk also was 3 for 3.
Johnsburg 4, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Johnsburg, Ian Boal struck out nine and scattered seven hits as the Skyhawks (10-17) defeated the Cogs in their nonconference game.
Alex Delulio was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Caden Comstock and Ryan Larson also had RBI hits for the Skyhawks.
SOFTBALL
Antioch 1, Huntley 0: At Antioch, the Red Raiders saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end as Sequoits pitcher Jacey Schuler struck out 10 and allowed two hits in their nonconference game.
Huntley (26-6) got its hits from Zoe Doherty and Alyssa Ekstrom. Raiders pitcher Jori Heard struck out 10 and gave up four hits.
Lakes 8, Harvard 5: At Lake Villa, the Hornets (7-10) came up short in their late comeback attempt against the Eagles in a nonconference game.
Harvard scored three times in the seventh. Britta Livdahl, Tallulah Eichholz and Allison Scott each had two hits for the Hornets.
Lakes scored three in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth for the victory.
Prairie Ridge 11, Grant 10: At Fox Lake, the Wolves (9-14) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.
Emily Harlow was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and a homer and double. Adysen Kiddy was 3 for 5, also with a homer and a double.
Kendra Carroll was 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in a run. Carroll, Harlow and Kiddy each had a double in the seventh.
Autumn Ledgerwood knocked in two runs.
Hampshire 15, Streamwood 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Kayla Valdez and Noelle Scott both drove in three runs as the Whips (12-13) defeated the Sabres in nonconference action.
Valdez, Bria Riebel, Lily Sippel and Anna Altman all had three hits. Abby Lentz, Elyse Garcia and Emily FIeld had two hits each.
Riebel, Lentz and Altman all drove in two runs apiece.
Grayslake North 10, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Grayslake, Giada Motto was 3 for 4 and scored the lone run for the Tigers (12-14) in their nonconference loss.
Woodlands Academy 15, Alden-Hebron 0: At Lake Forest, the Wildcats defeated the Giants (3-9) to end their season in their Class 1A Durand Regional opener.
Jessica Webber and Hannah Reiter each had a hit for the Giants.
BOYS TENNIS
Wauconda 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Lewis Johnson won at No. 2 singles for the Trojans in their invitational loss.
Daniel Jauch and Thomas Fornelli won at No. 2 doubles.
Cary-Grove 4, Mundelein 1: At Cary, Fornelli and Jauch won again at No. 2 for the Trojans in their nonconference match.
Noah Marrano won at No. 2 singles. Brandon Burtschi and Bryce Schechtman won at No. 1 doubles and Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson won at No 3.