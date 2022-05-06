High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 5

Richmond-Burton’s softball team went to extra innings for the second consecutive day, beating Johnsburg, 10-8, in nine innings Thursday at Hiller Park in Johnsburg to capture its third straight Kishwaukee River Conference championship.
The Rockets can win the conference title outright with a win against Harvard in their last KRC game Friday. R-B (14-3, 8-1 KRC) shared the championship with Johnsburg last year and won it outright in 2019. There was no 2020 season because of the pandemic.
Madison Kunzer scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth, and Hailey Holtz had a double to knock in Adrianna Portera for an insurance run. Holtz entered in relief in the seventh and got the win, striking out seven and walking one in three scoreless innings of work.
Kunzer was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and two runs scored, and Lyndsay Regnier smacked a solo homer. Norah Spittler was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.
For Johnsburg (8-10, 6-4), Brooke Klosowicz was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs and an RBI, Nicole Jihlavec was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs, and Addison Mass was 4 for 5 with a double and one RBI.
Marengo 11, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Lilly Kunzer pitched a five-inning shutout with 10 strikeouts, and Kylee Jensen hit her second homer in as many days as the Indians beat the Hornets in KRC action.
Jensen was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and two steals for Marengo (22-2-1, 8-2), Maddy Christopher was 3 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and three steals, and Courtney Jasinski had two RBIs and two runs. Emily White added a double and an RBI.
Britta Livdahl and Aaralynn Schneider had the only two hits for Harvard (5-7, 3-5).
Huntley 10, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Madison Rozanski had two hits and three RBIs, and the Red Raiders (19-5, 13-0) cruised to their 38th consecutive Fox Valley Conference win with a shutout against the Trojans.
Jori Heard struck out 13 and allowed only one hit in the shutout victory. Reese Hunkins was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Zoe Doherty had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Katie Mitchell had an RBI and three steals.
Kaley Koltz had the only hit for C-G (8-10, 7-8).
Dundee-Crown 10, McHenry 4: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored six runs in the first and four in the second to pick up an FVC win against the Warriors. McKayla Anderson was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs for D-C (8-13, 5-10).
Annabelle Pederson went all seven innings for the Chargers, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. Faith Dierwechter was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Linda Dearing Mendoza (2 for 4) had a double and two runs, and Pederson scored twice and drove in one.
Jadyn Polerecky was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for McHenry (13-5, 8-3), and Emma Stolzman (1 for 4, RBI) and Maddie Gillund both had doubles.
Burlington Central 4, Jacobs 3 (8 inn.): At Burlington, Makayla McEwen drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Makayla Larson and lead the Rockets to a come-from-behind KRC win against the Golden Eagles.
Burlington trailed by two runs going into the eighth, with Hannah Rindner providing a sacrifice fly to score Lauren Knief and tie the game. Rylie DuVal was 2 for 4 with a double, while Danielle Durckel finished 2 for 3.
Durckel also earned the win, striking out 11 over eight innings. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits and walked two.
Taylor Stennett and Jianna Tanada (1 for 4, double) both drove in a run for Jacobs. Liz Smith (2 for 4) and Mikayla Weel (2 for 3) both had a double and a run scored, and Taylor Stennett drove in one.
Caitlin Cook took the loss, allowing two earned runs on seven hits over 7 1/3 innings. She struck out seven and walked three.
Hampshire 12, Prairie Ridge 10: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (9-10, 5-6) scored five runs in the first and held on to beat the Wolves (8-9, 7-8) in FVC action. Lilly Sippel earned the win in the circle and was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs.
Carissa Schuman was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, Abby Lentz was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, and Elyse Garcia had a double and three RBIs. Melissa Johnson added two hits and drove in two.
Adysen Kiddy was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge, and Hope McHugh (1 for 4, double) and Emily Harlow (2 for 4) both drove in two runs. Autumn Ledgerwood added two hits and scored twice.
Woodstock North 14, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the host Thunder (7-11, 3-7) blanked the Blue Streaks (4-14, 0-9) in their KRC game.
Crystal Lake Central 12, Crystal Lake South 10: At Crystal Lake, Makayla Malone was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs for the Tigers (9-12, 6-7) in a FVC win against the host Gators (6-14, 3-10).
Giada Motto (2 for 5) had a double and four runs, Olivia Shaw scored three runs, and Gianna Carone was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Molly Cook was 2 for 3 with a double and five RBIs for South, Alexis Pupillo was 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, and Kennedy Grippo had two hits and two runs.
Wednesday’s results
Johnsburg 3, Woodstock North 1: At Johnsburg, Mass had nine strikeouts for the Skyhawks in a KRC win over the Thunder. Mass allowed one unearned run on four hits and no walks.
Jihlavec had a homer and two RBIs, Brianna Rutkowski was 2 for 3 with two doubles and one RBI, and Klosowicz went 3 for 3 with a steal. Mass added two hits.
Casey Vermett took the loss for North, allowing three runs on 11 hits. She struck out 10 and walked one.
Harvest Christian 28, Alden-Hebron 10 (4 inn.): At Hebron, the Giants collected only two hits in the Northeastern Athletic Conference loss to the Lions. The teams combined for 23 walks.
Jessica Webber was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for A-H (2-4, 2-1), and Lizbeth Olmedo had a hit and RBI, and Korhyn Geary scored twice.
North Boone 21, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, Jade Sanders accounted for all three of the Blue Streaks’ runs with a three-run homer in the nonconference loss. Grace Karner had a hit and a run scored for Woodstock.
BASEBALL
Johnsburg 7, Woodstock North 6: At Woodstock, Alex Delulio was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks (9-13, 7-8) to a KRC win against the Thunder. Jake Metze was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Jacob Lamotta earned the win, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings with three strikeouts.
Morgan Klinker and Tyler Fink both finished 2 for 4 and drove in a run for North. Fink had a double. Blake Herrmann added a double and an RBI.
Huntley 11, Hampshire 1 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Ryan Quinlan was 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Raiders (18-4, 11-2) in an FVC win against the Whips (11-11, 3-8).
Brayden Bakes was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Joey Garlin was 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs in the win. Malachi Paplanus struck out 10 in six innings, allowing a run on six hits.
Matthew Karbowski and Evan Spenk both had two hits for Hampshire. Spenk drove in the only run for the Whips.
Richmond-Burton 11, Harvard 1 (6 inn.): At Richmond, Carsten Szumanski struck out 13 batters in six innings to lead the Rockets to their 22nd win of the season. Szumanski allowed one run on two hits and a walk.
R-B (22-4, 14-0) had 12 hits, led by Ethan Demers (2 for 3) with a double and two RBIs. Jason Miller and Brock Wood both went 2 for 4 with an RBI apiece.
Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 3: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Wiles allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings for the Wolves (10-14, 6-8) in an FVC win against the Chargers. Wiles struck out six and walked one.
Jack Tobin was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Tyler Vasey was 2 for 3 three runs and three steals, and Nathan La Fever had three hits and drove in one. Zach Bentsen scored two runs and had four steals, and Mason McKim had two RBIs.
Matt Schuring and Blake Hernandez both had two hits for D-C (5-16, 3-9). Schuring drove in one. Nathan Benton and Jacob Guyon both had a double.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Burlington Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Jaden Obaldo was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Ryan Kempf went 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs and one RBI for the Tigers (12-8-1, 7-5) in the FVC victory.
Brian Preshlock was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Thomas Korn allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings for the win, striking out four and walking none.
Brady Gilroy had two doubles and two runs scored for Burlington (9-11, 4-7), Aric Beaman was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, and Jake Johnson drove in two runs.
McHenry 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Petersen Park in McHenry, Ricky Powell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored in the Warriors’ FVC win against the Gators.
Eddie Synek, Connor Rodgers, Owen Micklinghoff and Lleyton Grubich all drove in runs for McHenry (15-5, 10-3). Grubich picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Kyle Kaempf earned the save with two strikeouts.
South had only two hits in the loss.
Woodstock 14, Marengo 4: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks pounded out 17 hits in the KRC win against the Indians.
Caden Monti (2 for 2) had a homer, three runs and five RBIs, Sam Chapman was 4 for 4 with three runs and one RBI, and Braden Barrette and Kaden Bogott both drove in two runs. Travis Cote was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Hayden Haak was 3 for 3 with a double, and Brady Heeren had two hits and two runs.
Sam Chapman picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings with five strikeouts and three walks.
Caden Vogt was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for Marengo. Quinn Lechner and Andrew Johnson both drove in a run.
BOYS TENNIS
Huntley 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Raiders (7-2, 5-2) won all four doubles matches to beat the Gators in FVC action.
Ben Hein and Aryaan Khalil (No. 1), Jack Coleman and Jonathon Stec (No. 2) and Colin Stanley and Logan Sarallo (No. 3) all won in straight sets. Huntley’s No. 4 doubles team of Zander Mayle and Jake Galloway won by forfeit.
Ishaan Trivedi won at No. 3 singles for Huntley’s other win.
For South, Jackson Schuetzle won at No. 1 singles and Jack Dacy won at No. 2, both in two sets.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 1: At Cary, Carli Burns scored a go-ahead goal in the second half to lead the Trojans (8-6, 6-2) past the Rockets in FVC action.
Also scoring for C-G were Sam Skerl and Ellie Santucci. Grace Apgar had two assists and Burns added one. Lindsay Simons had six saves in the win.
Jacobs 3, Hampshire 2: At Algonquin, Gabriella Wojtarowicz scored twice to lead the Golden Eagles (7-6-2, 4-3) to an FVC win against the Whips (10-7, 4-4). Savannah Sroka also scored for Jacobs.
Marist 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Anna Lingle had 17 saves for the Hurricanes (2-11, 1-4) in an East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.
Dundee-Crown 6, Huntley 0: At Huntley, the Chargers (11-5, 5-3) scored three goals in each half in a shutout win against the Raiders (7-7-1, 3-4).
Crystal Lake South 1, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Sydney Kroening scored the game-winning goal in the second half for the Gators (5-9-1, 3-4) in an FVC win against the visiting Wolves (1-13-1, 0-8).
BOYS LACROSSE
Huntley 20, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Raiders ran away with the FVC victory against the Eagles.
Cary-Grove 13, Prairie Ridge 9: At Cary, the Trojans beat the Wolves in FVC action.
BASS FISHING
Chain O’Lakes North Sectional: At Chain O’ Lakes, Woodstock North’s Mason Nicolai and Jason Eismueller took the third and final qualifying spot for the state tournament with a bag of fish weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Lakes’ Max Muzones and Conrad Buza were first with with a total catch of 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Results for the Chain O’Lakes South Sectional were not available at IHSA.org at the time of print.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 8, South Suburban 0: At Crystal Lake, the Scots (32-16) shut out the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Josh Ralston tossed seven scoreless innings to pick up the win, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Jaden Hackbarth went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBIs, Mason Schwalbach (Marian Central) was 2 for 5 with a triple, double and two RBIs, and Jack Snyder was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI.