High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 4

Ian Boal threw a no-hitter Wednesday to help Johnsburg take down Woodstock North, 2-0, at home.
Boal threw seven innings, striking out 11 and walking two while throwing 97 pitches.
The Skyhawks took a 1-0 lead in the third when Ryan Larson hit a single to center field, allowing Nick Thill to score. Johnsburg added another run in the sixth Luke Conroy hit a pop fly to center field.
Woodstock North starter Blake Hermann pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out four.
Marengo 7, Woodstock 6 (9 inn.): At Marengo, Ty Siepien scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a passed ball.
Andrew Johnson led the way for Marengo with two RBIs on one hit. Caden Vogt and Quinn Lechner each had two hits.
Three pitchers threw from Marengo, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out nine and walking eight.
Woodstock starter Kaden Bogott pitched seven innings, allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out five.
Crystal Lake South 12, Dundee-Crown 2 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored runs in every inning except the fourth to earn a Fox Valley Conference win.
Ryan Skwarek led the way with four RBIs, while Dayton Murphy and Aidan Stratton each had two hits.
Gators starter Ysen Useni struck out 10 over four innings, allowing no runs and no hits.
Jake Russell started for Dundee-Crown and threw two innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on three hits.
Burlington Central 6, Huntley 2: At Huntley, the Rockets won Game 2 of a doubleheader.
Aric Beaman gave Burlington Central a 3-2 lead in the fifth when he drove in a run on a single to right field. The Rockets scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Rockets starter Michael Person threw 6 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked four.
Andrew Ressler started for Huntley, throwing 5 ⅓ inning, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out eight.
Huntley 8, Burlington Central 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won the continuation of a suspended game.
Brayden Bakes led the way with two RBIs, while Joey Garlin and Brandon Hanley each had two hits.
Huntley starter Adam Guazzo pitched six innings, striking out nine and allowing four hits. Derek Huber came in for an inning of relief, striking out three.
Crystal Lake Central 5, Cary-Grove 3: At Cary, the Tigers picked up a win in the resumption of a suspended game.
Alden-Hebron 2, Harvard 1: At Hebron, the Giants won a nonconference matchup.
Justin Gritmacker scored both of Alden-Hebron’s runs. Parker Elswick and Tyler Cunningham each had two hits.
Cunningham earned the win for the Giants, while Elswick picked up the save.
SOFTBALL
Crystal Lake Central 6, Dundee-Crown 4 (9 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Avery Bechler hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tigers a FVC win.
With runners on first and second, Bechler lined a double to center field against Mckayla Anderson to win the game. Gianna Carone tied the game at 4 earlier in the inning when she hit a fly ball to left field.
The Chargers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Annabelle Pederson doubled to center field.
Tigers starter Olivia Shaw threw five innings of three-run ball, allowing two hits and striking out four. Taylor Roggenbuck and Makayla Malone threw four innings in relief.
Anderson pitched 8 ⅔ innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits.
Cary-Grove 12, Prairie Ridge 4: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans used a seven-run second inning to pick up an FVC win.
Madilynn Crick and Gwenn Moran each drove in three runs, while Kaley Koltz drove in two. Emily Green led the team with three hits.
Makena Vician pitched a complete game and allowed four runs, one earned, on 11 hits. She struck out three and walked five.
Wauconda 13, Jacobs 3: At Wauconda, the Golden Eagles fell in a nonconference game.
McHenry 15, Hampshire 0 (5 innings): At Hampshire, the Warriors used a strong pitching performance from Channing Keppy and a big day at the plate to earn an FVC victory.
Keppy threw a complete game, allowing no runs on five hits and striking out three.
Madison Harvey led the way for the Warriors with three RBI while Jadyn Polerecky, Cooper Ten Bruin, Chloe Clark and Vanessa Buske each drove in two.
Huntley 4, Hononegah 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders won their seventh straight game.
Starter Jori Heard struck out 14 in seven innings, allowing one hit and two walks.
Madi Smith drove in three runs to lead Huntley while Katie Mitchell drove in one.
Burlington Central 7, Crystal Lake South 4: At Burlington, the Rockets scored three runs in the sixth to secure the win.
Alyssa Becker scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the sixth. Rylie DuVal scored on an error and Savannah L’Huillier made it 7-4 on a single to center field.
Emily Rafferty threw a complete game for the Rockets, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
Crystal Lake South starter Kennedy Grippo pitched two innings and allowed two runs on four hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 1, Hampshire 0 (2OT): At Hampshire, Annalisa Stevens scored the game-winner to help the Red Raiders pull off a double-overtime win.
Stevens scored in the 94th minutes with an assist from Grace Helzer. Huntley improved to 7-6-1 overall, 3-3 in the FVC.
Hampshire dropped to 10-6, 4-3 FVC.
Richmond-Burton 7, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Rockets finished their conference season with a perfect record thanks to a hat trick from Margaret Slove.
Jordan Otto scored two goals for Richmond-Burton (16-1-1, 10-0 KRC) while Bri Maldonado and Layne Frericks each added a goal. Slove and Otto each added two assists while Maldonado and Madi Havlicek each had an assist.
Johnsburg dropped to 6-9, 5-5 KRC.
Marengo 4, Harvard 0: At Marengo, the home team picked up its first KRC win of the season thanks to a hat trick from Addie Johnson.
Allie Cassan scored Marengos’ fourth goal and the team improved to 5-13, 1-7 KRC.
Harvard dropped to 0-12, 0-9 KRC.
Dundee-Crown 6, Prairie Ridge 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers won behind a pair of goals each from Berkley Menisk and Ariana Hernandez.
Hernandez scored the opening goal and then Emilia Arias scored to make it 2-0. Hernandez scored again to open the second half, followed by Mensik, Vanessa Serrano and Mensik to cap it off for Dundee-Crown (10-5, 4-3 FVC).
Prairie Ridge dropped to 1-12-1, 0-7 FVC.
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles swept the Chargers.
No. 1 singles Jed Philip Sia defeated Logan Swanson, 6-0, 6-0, while No. 1 doubles Benjamin Riggio and Nicholas Miller took their match, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles Ryan Fulton won, 6-0, 6-3, and No. 3 singles Austin Dinh took his match, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 doubles pair Brandon Japowski and Samuel Knnuerr earned a 6-0, 6-0 win, while No. 3 doubles Colin Van and Mikir Rao and No. 4 doubles Colton Clarke and Liam Hulewicz both won by forfeit.
Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept all their events against the Whips.
No. 1 singles player Aryaan Khalil defeated Tyler Yu, 6-1, 6-1; while No. 1 doubles Ben Hein and Matt Grubbs defeated Jimmy O’Hara and Joseph Causing, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 singles Frankie Carpelli won his match, 6-3, 6-0; and No. 3 singles Logan Sarallo won, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 doubles Varum Parath and Jonathon Stec won, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles Jack Coleman and Ishaan Trivedi earned a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 win; and No. 4 doubles Zander Mayle and Colin Stanley won, 6-2, 6-3.
Woodstock North 6, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder picked up the win against their crosstown rival.
McHenry 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors picked up a FVC win on the road.
Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Cary, the Trojans held on to earn the FVC victory.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bartlett 2, Huntley 0: At Bartlett, the Red Raiders lost, 25-13, 25-13.