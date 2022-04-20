High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19

Huntley pitcher Andrew Ressler struck out 11 and allowed three hits as the Red Raiders defeated Prairie Ridge, 10-0, in five innings in their Fox Valley Conference game Tuesday.
Huntley (13-1, 6-0 FVC) has won 11 consecutive games. Brayden Bakes knocked in three runs, and Joey Garlin had two RBIs.
Brandon Hanley, Ryan Kelly, C.J. Filipek, Harout Meyer and Lucas Goldstein each had an RBI. The Red Raiders had 11 hits.
Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake South 3: At Algonquin, Keegan Connors and Jake Simpson combined to drive in four runs for the Eagles in their FVC win.
Grant Helbig and Drew Bennett each had an RBI. Brian Kobige struck out three through six innings, and Owen Drummond struck out one in one inning of relief.
Mason Struck drove in two runs for the Gators and Joey McEnery had an RBI. Ysen Useni struck out six through three.
Crystal Lake Central 3, Cary-Grove 3 (susp. 9 inn.): At Cary, the Tigers and Trojans will have to get together to finish their game on another date after it was called for darkness.
The teams were tied at 2-2 after seven innings, then both scored a run in the eighth.
Richmond-Burton 10, Johnsburg 0 (6 inn.): At Richmond, Joseph Mrowiec struck out 10, walked one and aided his own cause with a homer as the Rockets (13-3, 6-0) defeated the Skyhawks (4-8, 3-4) in their KRC game.
Mrowiec (3-1) allowed seven hits and walked one as R-B won its ninth consecutive game. Mrowiec hit a two-run homer in the first.
Brock Wood was 2 for 3 and also hit a two-run homer.
Alden-Hebron 11, South Beloit 0: At Hebron, Thomas Webber was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Giants (2-8, 2-3) past the Sobos in their Northeastern Athletic Conference game.
Justin Gritmacker picked up the pitching victory with two scoreless innings. He also was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple and scored twice.
Tyler Cunningham was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs. Riley Prentice also knocked in a run.
Marengo 9, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Indians secured the KRC victory.
Andrew Johnson, Cody Stallings and Patrick Signore combined to drive in six runs.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 11, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Madison Rozanski and Zoe Doherty combined to drive in six runs for the Red Raiders in their FVC win.
Jori Heard pitched a complete game and allowed one hit with 13 strikeouts.
Clara Hudgens, Heard, Reese Hunkins, Madison Smith and Meghan Ryan each had an RBI.
Richmond-Burton 3, Johnsburg 2: At Richmond, Taylor Davison homered to lead the Rockets to a KRC victory.
Davison hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to put R-B up by a run. Hailey Holtz struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs.
McHenry 10, Crystal Lake Central 2: At McHenry, Gianna Buske homered and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors to an FVC victory.
Emma Stolzman also drove in three runs. Tatum Kornfield, Abby Geis, Chloe Clark and Cooper Ten Bruin each had an RBI.
Channing Keppy struck out four through 6 2/3 innings.
Giada Motto hit a homer for the Tigers. Courtney Schober had an RBI. Gianna Carone struck out four through four.
Jacobs 8, Hampshire 4: At Jacobs, Jori Petrone drove in three runs to lead the Eagles to the FVC win.
CiCi DiSilvio drove in two runs, and Liz Smith, Caitlin Cook and Taylor Lynch each had an RBI.
Caitlin Cook pitched a complete game and allowed five hits while striking out 12.
Prairie Ridge 13, Crystal Lake South 8: At Crystal Lake, Elena Smith homered, and the Wolves took the lead in the fifth inning to earn an FVC victory.
The Wolves trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth when Adysen Kiddy doubled on a 2-0 count to score two runs.
Smith and Kaylee Jarrard combined to drive in four runs. Emily Harlow, Hope McHugh, Kendra Caroll, Kayla Davis and Autumn Ledgerwood each had an RBI.
Smith pitched a complete game and struck out four.
South’s Anna Wiggs was 3 for 5, and Molly Cook was 2 for 5, each with two RBIs. Alexis Pupillo was 1 for 2 with a homer and Kennedy Grippo and Dana Skorich each knocked in a run.
Burlington Central 8, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, the Rockets scored five runs in the fifth inning and maintained the lead for an FVC victory.
Alyssa Becker drove in three runs, and Makayla Larson, Hannah Rindner and Makayla McEwen each had an RBI.
Danielle Durckel pitched a complete game and struck out 10.
Rebecca Weaver and Madilynn Crick each had an RBI for the Trojans. Weaver struck out seven through 6 2/3 innings.
Marengo 6, Harvard 4: At Harvard, the Indians scored two runs in the sixth for the KRC victory over the Hornets.
Lilly Kunzer fanned 15 batters and walked one, allowing four hits for the win. Gabby Gieseke was 3 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Maddy Christopher, Mia Lulinski, Kylee Jensen and Kunzer each had an RBI.
Tallulah Eichholz struck out 12 and walked one for the Hornets. She also was 2 for 2 with a homer.
Jillian Cooke also homered and drove in two, while Britta Livdahl had Harvard’s other RBI.
Woodstock North 20, Woodstock 5: At Woodstock, the Thunder came out ripping against the Blue Streaks for their KRC victory.
Doubles by Kiley Ryan and Ava Marsalla and a single by Annabelle Groves helped the Streaks to three runs in the first.
BOYS TENNIS
Jacobs 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Prairie Ridge, Brandon Japkowski and Sam Knuerr battled through three sets to lead the Eagles to a conference victory.
The No. 3 doubles pair came back from losing the first set, 6-4, to winning the remaining sets, 7-5, 6-3.
At singles, Thomas Nelson (No. 1) won, 6-1, 6-2, and Ryan Fulton (No. 2) won both sets, 6-1. At doubles, Justin Cunningham and Jed Sia (No. 1) won, 6-0, 6-1. Justin Brzeski and August Nelson (No. 2) won, 6-2, 6-0.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers prevailed for the FVC win.
Logan Wasilk (No. 1) and Brandon Oconer and Connor Wheeland (No. 2) won in straight sets. Lucas Kurkowski (No. 2) and Ethan Bass and Ben Weichman (No. 1) took the wins in three sets.
Cary-Grove 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Sam Kedzior (No. 1), Noah Marrano (No. 2) and Lewis Johnson (No. 3) got singles wins as the Trojans (4-2, 3-0) swept the Warriors in their FVC dual.
Brandon Burtschi and Bryce Shechtman (No. 1), Tom Fornelli and Daniel Jauch (No. 2), Nick Nemeth and Jack Anderson (No. 3) and Jacob Kantayya and Derek Passaglia (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Rockford Auburn 2, Huntley 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders lost in three sets to the Knights 25-18, 20-25, 25-16.
GIRLS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Tigers score two in the second half to take the FVC win.
Central’s Kaitlin Gaunaurd scored in the first half off an assist from Jillian Mueller. Brooklynn Carlson scored the second, assisted by Carter Thompson, and Olivia Anderson completed the scoring with an assist from Gaunaurd.
McHenry 1, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Warriors won in FVC action.
Kylie Parisi scored the lone goal with an assist from Emerson Gasmann. Makenna Harvey made 12 saves in goal.
Richmond-Burton 7, Johnsburg 0: At Richmond, Reese Frericks scored a hat trick to lead the Rockets to a KRC victory.
Jordan Otto had two goals, Layne Frericks had a goal, and Margaret Slove had a goal and an assist. Bri Maldonado and Lexie Anderson each had an assist.
Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Huntley, Maddie Cummings and Morgan McCaughn scored second-half goals to lead the Red Raiders (5-2-1, 2-1) past the Wolves in their FVC game.
Karen Reyes Villanueva assisted on both goals. Goalkeeper Nova Rothlisberger made five saves.
Dundee-Crown 3, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Berkley Mensik scored twice as the Chargers (7-3) defeated the Rockets in their FVC game.
Mensik’s unassisted goal in the second half broke a tied score for the game-winner. Kate Raby scored an unassisted goal for D-C’s other tally.
D-C goalkeeper Giselle Mata made three saves.
Monday’s result
Woodstock North 6, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Abigail Foster, Kate Ward and Gracie Zankie each scored two goals to lead the Thunder to a KRC victory.
Foster had two assists,and Ward had one. Mackenzie Rogers also added an assist.
Sammi Maldonado made four saves in goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Prairie Ridge 14, Wauconda 2: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves won in nonconference action.
Kaneland 16, Dundee-Crown 2: At Kaneland, the Chargers fell in nonconference action.