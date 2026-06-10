Riverside Medical Center named to National List of Great Community Hospitals

Riverside Medical Center has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2026 list of 100 Great Community Hospitals, a national recognition highlighting hospitals that deliver high-quality care and strong patient experiences.

The honor reflects Riverside’s clinical achievements and community commitment. The medical center holds a Magnet designation for nursing excellence, an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog, the American College of Cardiology’s HeartCARE Center designation, and accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.

Riverside contributes more than $65 million annually in community benefits and recently supported regional tornado recovery efforts, providing care and assistance to affected residents and employees.

“This recognition belongs to every member of our team,” President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, Phil Kambic, said in a news release. “We are proud to serve our communities and remain focused on helping our patients live healthier lives.”

The full Becker’s Hospital Review 2026 Great Community Hospitals list is available on the Becker’s Healthcare website.