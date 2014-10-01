Crystal Lake Central vs. Grayslake North breakdown

Fox Valley Conference Fox Division

Grayslake North (3-2, 2-0) at Crystal Lake Central (3-2, 1-2)

When: 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

About the Knights: Grayslake North defeated Prairie Ridge, 47-27, last week behind Titus Booker’s 360 yards rushing and five touchdowns. The Knights are tied with Woodstock North for the FVC Fox Division lead at 2-0. Lake County schools do not play on Fridays during the week of Yom Kippur.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Woodstock, 49-27, last week for its second loss in three games. The Tigers are led by RB Ryan Williams with an area-best 832 yards rushing and 12 TDs. WR Jack Ortner also leads the area with 33 receptions. QB Matt DeCoste was ineligible for last week’s game, but will return this week.