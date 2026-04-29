Preparing for Exchange of Income Documentation with a Former Partner

It is the time of year when many couples who have broken up are required to exchange income documentation for last year. Take a moment to review your Judgment of Dissolution of Marriage or Allocation of Parental Responsibilities Judgment to check over a few important items.

First, what documents are you required to provide to your ex? Often the list includes tax returns, the last pay stub of the year from each employer, 1099s for contract work and investments, K1s from partnerships, and the full tax returns with all supporting documents. If you file jointly with a new spouse, read your Judgment carefully as you likely must produce the entire document but also may be able to block or redact your spouse’s social security number and birthdate. Follow the exact words and requirements precisely, and do not waive the exchange from your former partner.

Exchanging these documents is very important to determine what support will be due for the rest of this year. If the income varied much, contact your attorney right away to calculate the numbers.

Next, this is the time to plan modifications of support if you have children turning 18 or 19 and graduating from high school. Child support ends upon graduation from high school or age 19, whichever comes second. However, if you have a child who has a disability, such as a learning disability, presence on the autism spectrum, or other physical or mental limitations, child support will likely be extended. If you have a child in that circumstance who turned or is turning 18 this year, reach out to an attorney to plan the next steps.

This is a good time to review your parenting plan. Most judgments require an annual review, and this is a good time for that. Should there be a change in the schedule and will it impact support?

For more information, please contact:

Wakeman Law Group, PC

741 S. McHenry Ave., Suite A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-893-6800

wakemanlaw.net

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