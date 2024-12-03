Downtown Crystal Lake Offers Terrific Events in December!

The holiday season is upon us, and Downtown Crystal Lake is ready! Make sure you visit the downtown area on these special days so you don’t miss these fun and festive events.

Visit Santa in Downtown Crystal Lake through December 22!



Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s setting up shop in the Brink Street Market in Downtown Crystal Lake! Come visit him Thursdays through Sundays every day through December 22. Hours vary, please visit downtowncl.org/holidays for his schedule.

Luminary Nights in Downtown Crystal Lake: Thursdays December 5, 12, and 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.



Come enjoy an extra festive and glowing atmosphere in Downtown Crystal Lake on Thursday nights in December! Luminary candles line the sidewalks, and many shops stay open a little later for holiday shopping. Warm up with some hot chocolate at the Downtown Crystal Lake tent. Enjoy occasional live music, complete your holiday shopping, and of course - say hello to Santa!

Stroll along Christmas Tree Lane!



This special display transforms Depot Park into a winter wonderland, with twinkling trees lining the park, each uniquely decorated by local organizations to captivate visitors.

Shop Small, Shop Downtown



Skip the online scroll and ditch the big box store. Gift shopping is a charming, festive experience in Downtown Crystal Lake! To check out our gift guide full of great ideas, please visit https://downtowncl.org/gift-guide /.

