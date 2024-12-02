Elvis Tribute: The King in Concert at Raue Center

Start off a brand new year of great live music close to home at Raue Center with The King!

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m., join us for The King in Concert, an unforgettable night of Elvis music, as World Champion Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes and The Change Of Habit Band take you back to the Las Vegas Hilton! Recreating the electricity and wonder of seeing Elvis Presley live in concert, the show will feature all the hits of the King of Rock ‘n Roll and maybe a few songs you haven’t heard in many years.

Graceland considers Jimmy Holmes to be one of the top Elvis tribute artists in the world, embodying the voice, look, moves, and charisma of Elvis Presley like you’ve never seen before. Backed by top-notch musicians who have studied Elvis’ music down to the note, this is a can’t-miss event for any Elvis fan!

Holmes is an award-winning World Champion Elvis tribute artist from Demotte, Indiana. He has won numerous awards in the ETA industry, including the 2023 Images of the King World Championship Trophy in Memphis, TN and the Dream King Trophy on Elvis’ stage at the Westgate in Las Vegas.

The Change of Habit Tribute Band, also known as “The Band Behind the King,” is the premier Elvis tribute band that tours behind the top Elvis tribute artists and other legendary tributes across the United States. Whether it is the legendary rock-a-billy 50s, charismatic movie songs, psychedelic 60s, or the 1970s touring and concert years of Las Vegas, COH strives to recreate all of the magic of Elvis’ music live on stage!

Don’t miss this incredible show in the new year!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo