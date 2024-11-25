VAC of McHenry County Partners with NAMI to Offer Mental Health First Aid Training

The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County has teamed up with NAMI McHenry to provide Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training starting in January 2025. This partnership was born from both organizations’ shared commitment to improving mental health education within the community. NAMI has long offered the MHFA program, a nationally recognized, evidence-based course teaching participants to support those experiencing mental health or substance use crises. Seeing the benefit of this program for veterans, the VAC trained several instructors, leading to the partnership to expand mental health resources for veteran communities.

Classes will be held throughout 2025 at the McHenry County Mental Health Board facility in Crystal Lake. NAMI and the VAC will jointly promote and fund these sessions, with NAMI providing logistical support, including enrollment management and pre-class organization. Certified instructors from both organizations, trained through Mental Health America, will teach the classes, ensuring veterans and the broader community gain crucial skills in mental health support.

Approximately eight classes are scheduled for 2025, with details and registration available on NAMI McHenry’s website. Participants will complete a 2-hour online module before attending the 6-hour live session. This comprehensive training equips individuals to recognize and respond effectively to mental health and substance use crises, a skill set valuable in both professional and volunteer settings. For educators and mental health professionals, the certification includes continuing education credits.

Once certified, participants gain a toolset that enhances their ability to support others experiencing mental health challenges. Beyond MHFA, NAMI McHenry offers various services, including peer support and support groups for recovery, available to the community at no cost.

This partnership reflects a milestone in expanding mental health resources to veterans and reducing mental health stigma in McHenry County. To register for upcoming training or to learn more, please visit www.namimch.org/workshops .

