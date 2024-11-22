Magic at The Dole This Season

Magic can be found in many ways.

All year, Countryside Garden Club of Crystal Lake worked their magic on The Dole’s gardens. They created a Monarch Waystation in Julia Dole’s Legacy Garden and have worked hard with the help of volunteers to weed, transplant, design, and plant bulbs in several focal points and gardens on the Dole grounds. They worked their magic, and boy is it gorgeous!

While inside The Dole, holiday magic is about to be on full display.

The Dole will be draped in holiday greens with twinkle lights, candles, and music from the moment you walk in the doors — setting the mood.

Step foot inside on a scheduled Sunday, and you will be welcomed to the Farmers Market+ where holiday tunes will be sprinkled in by the musicians performing. Hot mulled apple cider is an option at the Market+/Coffee Bar. While it’s simmering, you’d swear an apple pie was baking. It’s magical how quickly The Dole becomes a Farmers Market with over 50 farmers, food purveyors, and artisans…and by 3 p.m. you’d never know it happened!

The 2025 New Year’s Eve Party theme is “A Magical Evening.”

It truly will be a special evening, as this is unique. There will be four different parties under one roof. Each will have a different vibe and offer different foods. Live music will be in all areas. A balloon drop, confetti blasters, champagne toast at midnight, and more will all take place in the ballroom while Modern Day Romeos has the crowd on their feet dancing and, no doubt, singing along.

Don’t miss out!

Sponsors of this incredible event include: bcu, Lake Roots, Burke Beverages, Northwest Herald, Wild Asparagus Catering, Smash’d Burgers, The Inside Scoop & Candy Shop, Top Tier Valet, Nancy Merkling Productions Fine Art Invitational, and Entertainment Media.

For full details and tickets, please visit thedole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

