RCSA On Stage Makes Magic Happen!

Raue Center School For The Arts proudly presents its second annual original holiday show with a spooky twist, created by and starring our Devised Theatre Workshop students.

A group of kids calling themselves The Midnight Circle gathers around a campfire on a cold winter night to tell spooky tales...with a holiday twist!

Inspired by 90s classics like Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Midnight Club, this eerie show blends nostalgic scares with a touch of festive cheer. But there’s more — this show is a true product of devised theater, where the talented students in RCSA’s program have taken this exciting framework to write and develop their unique characters and script. It’s a performance written by kids, for kids — and everyone else, too! Prepare for a chillingly fun adventure with original stories and a holiday spin on spooky campfire tales!

Celebrate the holiday season with Raue Center School For The Arts. Our audiences will experience a production in which cast members, in collaboration with a creative team, collectively developed a new 60-minute piece without an existing script, with the cast members also taking on the role of performers. The process of a devised production allows our cast members to enhance their skills in collaboration, ensemble work, improv, acting, and playwriting, which they then get to share with our audiences.

Prepare to share in the laughs, the music, and much more as we bring an original holiday tale to the Raue stage! The show is directed by award-winning theatre artist Nick Hrutkay, and is musically directed by Raue Center For The Arts resident Music Director James Mablin.

This Goosebumps-style performance contains spooky stories, and may not be suitable for all ages.

This original show runs approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Performances are on December 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and December 7 and 8 at 2 p.m.

