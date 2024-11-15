CASA Supports Volunteers Through the Tough Work of Being a CASA

More than 150 volunteers in McHenry County are actively working to improve the lives of children in the foster care system. They do this by building a relationship with the children and advocating for their best interests in court. These amazing individuals are CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers.

As beautiful and important as the work of a CASA is, it can still take a toll on each volunteer. The staff at CASA of McHenry County is keenly aware of every CASA’s need to be supported, both with the content of the work and with the emotional heaviness. Every volunteer has a supervisor on staff to discuss all the issues surrounding a child while involved with DCFS. Conversations with staff also focus on the CASA’s well-being and include discussing the progress of the case.

Every year, CASA of McHenry County hosts a Saturday morning conference for the CASAs, specifically aimed at meeting the needs of the volunteers. The goal of the 2024 conference was to support the CASAs while doing such important work in the far-from-perfect system of child welfare.

Kate Carter, of Kate Carter Coaching, provided insight and humor to address frustration, being stretched thin, and addressing the mindset of what “should” happen for each child. Some CASAs identified struggles with the system that are simply out of their control, but they left feeling uplifted and more in control of their own thoughts and feelings about the children they serve.

With new children coming into the DCFS system every week, CASA needs more volunteers to walk along with these children. New volunteers are well trained, and each is supported by a specific staff member.

Anyone interested in learning more about the program can attend a virtual information session. Register on the CASA of McHenry County’s website at www.casamchenrycounty.org/nextsteps .

For more information, please contact:

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org

