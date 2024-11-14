Top Christmas Holiday Travel Destinations

Looking to celebrate the holiday season in a unique and special way? Consider a Christmas getaway. Here are some of the best Christmas holiday travel destinations, both in the United States and abroad:

1. New York City

If there’s one place that truly embodies the spirit of Christmas, it’s New York City. Just some of its festive attractions include the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and dazzling light displays. Additionally, you can skate at Rockefeller Center, see the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular, and shop along Fifth Avenue.

2. Rovaniemi, Finland

Rovaniemi offers a magical Christmas experience for families of all ages. The city is home to the Santa Claus Village amusement park, which offers plenty to do, such as meeting Santa himself, enjoying husky sledding and reindeer sleigh rides, and visiting the Christmas-themed shops and restaurants. Plus, Rovaniemi’s ideal location makes it a prime spot to catch the Northern Lights.

3. Asheville, North Carolina

While the Biltmore Estate in Asheville recently faced challenges posed by Hurricane Helene, the Biltmore team has been working hard to reopen and welcome visitors back. And the estate offers a particularly enchanting experience at Christmas. During the day, explore the beautifully decorated Biltmore House, as well as its gardens and trails. Then stick around for the Candlelight Christmas Evenings at Biltmore, where the estate is illuminated by the glow of candlelight and the crackling fires in its many fireplaces.

4. Nuremberg, Germany

The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is renowned as one of the oldest and most celebrated Christmas markets in the world. While there, you can shop for unique gifts, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and soak up the festive atmosphere.

