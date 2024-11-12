Holiday Decorating Inspired by Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center

The elves at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center have been very busy dec’ing the Garden Center, greenhouses, and Flower Shop for the holidays! Here are a few tips to get you started with your holiday decorating:

The Tree — Pull out your pre-lit tree today and check that your lights are working. Countryside offers tree light repairs. If you are in need of a new artificial tree, we have a beautiful assortment to choose from, molded from real trees for a most life-like appearance. If you prefer a fresh cut tree, we are sure you will find the right width, height, and needle length as you wander through our forest of fresh cut trees.



Wreaths and Roping — Trim your home with the classic beauty of fresh evergreens. Balsam fir, cedar, pine, and beautiful mixes can be found in wreaths of varying sizes, boughs for your mailbox, and roping for your railings!



Select a variety of greens with vibrant color and flexibility. Keep them cool and hydrated to keep them from drying out, and use Wilt Pruf ™ to seal in hydration and prolong needle retention. Wilt Pruf™ is available in the Garden Center and is highly recommended for protecting holly, rhododendron, boxwood, and azaleas against winter burn.

Visit Countryside for Ladies Night on Friday, November 15 (5 - 7:30 p.m.), or the Open House on Saturday, November 16! Be inspired by over 20 themed areas, perfect for photos! Enter prize drawings. Participate in hands-on workshops, and for the children, enjoy Story Time with Mrs. Claus at 10 a.m. on the 16th.



Let the elves at Countryside help inspire you to add some tradition and a little shimmer and shine to your holidays this season!

Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center : 5301 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Rte 176) : Crystal Lake, IL : 815.459.8130 : www.countrysideflowershop.com

