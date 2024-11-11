Celebrate the Holidays at Raue Center!

Enjoy Christmas favorites and seasonal music at this annual Yuletide concert with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular at Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, December 13 at 8 p.m. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra returns with conductor and music director Chad Goodman, along with the Elgin Master Chorale, for an unmatched evening of holiday music. ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment to the community without the hassles of the big city.

Give mom a good laugh this holiday season with Jingle Moms Comedy on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The show is hosted by John DaCosse, and features the comic talents of Ana Belaval (WGN Morning show), Jeanie Doogan, and Chelsea Hood. Belaval is a member of WGN Morning News and has been doing stand-up comedy in English, Spanish, and “Spanglish” for more than a decade. Jeanie Doogan is a regular at venues such as Zanies Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Bar. She was highlighted in Chicago Parents’ Magazine’s “Four of Chicago’s Funniest: Stand Up Parents.” Chelsea Hood is a Chicago-based comedian you may have seen on The CW Network, WGN, The Comedy Store, Caroline’s on Broadway, The House of Blues, The Improv, and Zanies. She has opened for heavy hitters such as Bert Kreischer, Marc Maron, Sebastian Maniscalco, and many more.

On December 20 - 22, Raue Center and Engage Dance Theatre present The Nutcracker ballet. Join Clara on her adventure to the Land of Sweets on December 21 and 22 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Don’t miss the sensory-friendly performance, a special one-hour presentation with open seating in a reduced house size with softer lighting and sound effects, on December 20 at 6 p.m.

Ring in the new year a little early with Steve Cochran’s NYE Comedy Show, Tuesday, December 31 at 2 p.m. This hilarious New Year’s Eve comedy show features headliner and longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran, with special guests John DaCosse, Rocky LaPort, Jim Flannigan, and Tim Benker. With a solid lineup of several of the industry’s funniest stand-up comedians, this show will be very funny and done WAY before bedtime.

Rock in the new year with Elton Rohn, North America’s Premier Tribute to Elton John, on December 31, 2024, at 7 p.m. “The stunning musicianship and the array of Elton mannerisms put this remarkable tribute way up there in the big league,” says Paul Russell, Freelance Journalist and contributor to Q107, Legends of Rock, former U.K.

