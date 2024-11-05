Downtown Crystal Lake Offers Terrific Events in November!

Don’t miss the following exciting events in Downtown Crystal Lake in November:

Festival of Lights Parade in Downtown Crystal Lake: November 29, 7 p.m.



Join us for our Annual Festival of Lights Parade in Downtown Crystal Lake! This is the only nighttime parade in Crystal Lake, and it’s always a festive occasion. This year’s theme is pure fun: “Wish You Were Here: An Island Christmas.” Get ready to light up the night with tropical holiday vibes—think palm trees, ukuleles, leis and lights! Bring your family, friends, and all your holiday spirit. Don’t miss the chance to experience a little slice of paradise in our cozy suburb this season!

For the second year in a row, Santa’s Village is lending Downtown Crystal Lake the Santa Sleigh, which caps off the parade. This happens to be the very same sleigh that was in the movie Miracle on 34th Street! The only other parade they lend it to is the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago, just one day before the Festival of Lights Parade.

Small Business Saturday: November 30



Too often, buying gifts for the holidays becomes a chore and just another item on your to-do list, instead of part of the holiday experience. Bring the charm back to gift-giving by shopping small and local! The day after the Festival of Lights Parade is Small Business Saturday — a chance to find meaningful gifts for everyone on your list while supporting your local community. Keep your eye on our website downtowncl.org for a gifting guide featuring small businesses!

Check out downtowncl.org/holiday to plan your holidays in Downtown Crystal Lake!

