Why Furnace Maintenance Matters

Autumn is here, and that means winter is just around the corner. A furnace is a crucial lifeline in the home during those colder months, and regular maintenance is key to ensuring your home stays warm. As we get nearer to the chilly season, here are five reasons why furnace maintenance is crucial:

It prevents breakdowns. A well-maintained furnace is less likely to break down unexpectedly during the coldest months of the year, leaving you and your family without heat. Scheduling annual preventive maintenance with Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating & Cooling can help reduce the risk of this happening.



It improves efficiency. Regular maintenance can help your furnace operate more efficiently, reducing your energy consumption and saving you money on utility bills.



It extends the life of the unit. Professional maintenance keeps your furnace running efficiently, increasing its lifespan and your return on investment. According to most HVAC experts, the average furnace lasts between 15 and 20 years with proper maintenance.



It improves indoor air quality. A well-maintained furnace creates better airflow, which can improve the quality of the air in the home.



It helps with warranty compliance. Many manufacturers require professional maintenance, including cleaning, to keep the warranty valid.



When is the best time for furnace maintenance and tune-ups? Experts recommend scheduling a yearly visit in the fall, before the heating season starts. If you notice any problems like unusual noises, reduced airflow, or higher energy bills, don’t wait.

