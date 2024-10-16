Prep Now for Cozy Indoor Comfort this Winter

Now that summer vacation is over, it’s time to get back to work, and this applies to your furnace as well. During its seasonal break from heating your home, your furnace has been sitting idle and accumulating dust, debris, and other contaminants. Now is the time – before it’s turned on in the coming cold months – to schedule your furnace cleaning and maintenance.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that homeowners have their furnace cleaned and inspected each fall. Sediment buildup can cause your system to work less efficiently, leading to diminished comfort, safety issues, higher energy costs, reduced air quality, and potential malfunctions or premature failure. Having your furnace inspected and cleaned will reduce the risks. Boilers and other heating systems should be cleaned and maintained routinely as well.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, adds that annual cleanings and inspections save money in the long run, as problems that are caught and fixed early are usually less expensive repairs. And through preventive measures, Dowe & Wagner helps fulfill manufacturers’ warranty conditions and delivers greater value from your HVAC investment.

A professional HVAC technician from Dowe & Wagner will perform a thorough furnace inspection and other preventive maintenance items to help keep your furnace running safely and efficiently. Duct cleaning is also available to help maximize the quality of your home’s indoor air.

Dowe & Wagner has been serving the community’s HVAC needs since 1946. Call today to schedule an appointment early, in advance of winter’s onset, to make sure your furnace is running at its peak before you need it most.

