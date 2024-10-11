Farmers Market+ at The Dole in October…and More!

October has brought crisp morning air and clear blue skies, which is the perfect weather for the last few weeks of Farmers Market+ at The Dole.

There are just three outdoor markets remaining before the team brings the market indoors until April 2025.

The Civil War-era Dole Mansion, built in 1865 on 1000+ acres, is the magnificent host for this indoor market, along with the Art Gallery, which was once the Grand Dining Room/Ballroom of the Crystal Lake Country Club.

A little history: Eliza ‘Lou’ Ringling, along with her investment group, purchased the mansion in 1922 and created the original Crystal Lake Country Club. The Country Club initially operated only in the mansion until 1925, when the English Tudor addition was completed.

Hosting a Farmers Market on the Dole grounds feels like a “full-circle moment,” as the Dole family had named their 1000+ acre property, which included the lake (Crystal Lake), Lakeland Farm.

The indoor Farmers Market utilizes the beautiful mansion and the Grand Dining Room for 50+ farmers and food purveyors. The foyer offers live music and seating, while the mansion dining room offers adult brunch beverages, more seating, and even a TV with football, so even the biggest fans can enjoy the game, lunch, and the market! Of course, brunch/lunch options will be available! Parking during the Indoor Farmers Market is FREE.

Don’t miss the following special Outdoor Market Dates:

Oct 20th: The 3rd Annual Witches Ride — nearly 500 women will be in costume on their ‘brooms’ for a 5k bike ride, throwing candy to children along the way. They are raising funds for BBBS (Big Brothers Big Sisters) of McHenry County.

Oct. 27th: The last outdoor market of the season celebrates the season with the Ultimate Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt! Children, pets, and parents are all welcome to participate!

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo