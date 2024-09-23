Rock the Raue for Halloween!

For those about to ROCK, we salute you!

Get ready to rock at Raue Center’s Rock the Raue Halloween Party! This incredible fundraising event will take place on October 26, 2024 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at Raue Center. Tickets are $60 for this 21+ only event, and only $100 for a VIP pass which includes a 3-hour open bar, premium reserved seating, table service for drinks (no lines!), a complimentary red carpet photo print, and more!

Come dressed as your favorite rock star (do it up, there’s a costume contest at the end of the night!) and enjoy a night of fun, food, and festivities. Start with a red carpet photo op, then head to the stage to rock the night away with DJ Tabu!

You’ll enjoy appetizers courtesy of 3 Chefs, along with raffles, karaoke, and a rockin’ good time! Among other terrific items in our silent auction is a once-in-a-lifetime aerobatic bi-plane experience with Captain Ron Rogers!

Raue Center turns 25 in September 2025! Help us kick off our yearlong celebration! Proceeds benefit Raue Center For The Arts as we build for the next 25 years of great entertainment close to home.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for our amazing Rock the Raue Halloween Party, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo