Three Places To Consider For New England Fall Travel

When it comes to fall foliage, New England is a must-visit destination for leaf-peeping enthusiasts. As a matter of fact, for peak (or close to peak) fall foliage in 2024, experts recommend planning a visit to the area the first week of October. Wondering where you should go exactly? Here are some scenic destinations to consider, according to U.S. News & World Report travel rankings:

1. Cabot, Vermont

Vermont as a whole offers a masterpiece of autumnal color during peak foliage season. But Cabot stands out as a destination that offers more than just stunning scenery. The town itself is where the famous cheese company got its start and visitors can tour the processing plant before shopping at the Cabot Creamery co-op. Cabot also offers a quaint downtown area, lined with historic buildings and charming shops. And don’t miss a visit to the historic AM Foster Covered Bridge, a picturesque landmark just outside of town.

2. Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire

Kancamagus Highway is a must-see for any fall foliage enthusiast. This roughly 35-mile scenic byway winds through the heart of White Mountain National Forest, offering breathtaking views of the majestic White Mountains. Visitors can elevate their experience by combining their drive with a thrilling ascent to the summit of Mount Washington aboard the Cog Railway, where they can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding region.

3. Lenox, Massachusetts

Lenox, a Berkshire County gem, blends history, luxury, and natural beauty. Visitors will find historic museums, world-class spas, farms, and breathtaking mountain scenery come fall. Leaf-peeping experiences include hiking, scenic drives, and hot air balloon rides. For a more unique perspective, ride the Hoosac Valley Train through the Berkshire countryside.

Ready to plan your leaf-peeping escape? Crystal Lake Travel can craft the perfect fall foliage adventure. Visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ to turn your autumn dreams into reality.

Crystal Lake Travel : 13 Crystal Lake Plaza : Crystal Lake, IL 60014 : 815.459.2500 : https://www.crystallaketravel.com/

Crystal Lake Travel Sponsored Logo