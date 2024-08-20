3 Keys to Cleaner Indoor Air

Ever return home after a week-long vacation, walk through your front door happy to be home, but take a whiff and think, “Stale air!” After your house has been closed up for several days, any air quality problem is more apparent. You can improve your indoor air year-round so it’s fresher and healthier to breathe, once it’s cleaner and free of pollutants.

Sources of indoor air pollution include smoke from tobacco products, strong odors from cleaning chemicals, pet dander, radon, dust, asbestos-ridden insulation, and excess moisture. Reducing these pollutants can improve the air quality, especially when coupled with efficient ventilation.

The Environmental Protection Agency identifies three basic strategies to improve indoor air quality: source control, improved ventilation, and air cleaners.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, adds, “A tightly sealed home prevents heating and cooling waste; however, it can lead to contaminants becoming trapped indoors, continuously circulated by your HVAC equipment, and breathed in by occupants of the home.”

The solution involves monitoring humidity levels, along with eliminating airborne bacteria, viruses, and other microbes with an ionic oxidation air purifier, according to Eppers. He recommends an air purifier that cleans the air using a combination of ultraviolet light and catalytic reactions. These devices significantly reduce concentrations of airborne mold, bacteria, viruses, and volatile organic compounds.

How does this purification method work? “This system is integrated into your ductwork, to help cleanse the air circulating through your home 24/7, 365 days a year,” explained Eppers. “It can even improve the efficiency of your HVAC system by keeping it clean as well.”

Keeping your HVAC system well maintained with periodic cleanings boosts air quality too, to promote optimum ventilation.

Dowe & Wagner : 11215 Commercial Street : Richmond, IL 60071 : 815.678.3000 : http://doweandwagner.com/

