Clay Jenkinson is J. Robert Oppenheimer

Humanities scholar, author, and social commentator Clay Jenkinson steps into the shoes of the father of the atom bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in this fundraiser for Raue Center and the Crystal Lake Public Library Foundation, on October 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Jenkinson tells the story of Los Alamos, of the dramatic test of the “gadget” in the New Mexican desert, the decision to use the bomb without warning on Japanese cities with a large civilian population, and the aftermath. Oppenheimer believed that humankind must evolve quickly to prevent the subsequent use of atomic weaponry in war because he believed it would bring about the end of human civilization.

Clay Jenkinson brings the character of the man to life through a gripping first-person portrayal of Oppenheimer –no prior graduate degree in quantum physics is required!

Jenkinson’s “living theatre” emphasizes education with audience participation to enhance the learning and entertainment experience.

Clay Jenkinson has devoted most of his career to public humanities programs; he is one of the nation’s leading interpreters of historical figures, and has performed before Supreme Court justices, presidents, eighteen state legislatures, and countless public, corporate, and student audiences. He has appeared on The Today Show, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The Colbert Report, and CNN.

Clay is the recipient of one of the first five Charles Frankel Prizes, the National Endowment for the Humanities’ highest award (now called the National Humanities Medal) from President George H. Bush. He serves as editor-at-large of governing.com and hosts the Listening to America radio show and podcast. He also leads humanities-based group tours to historic locales, such as the Lewis & Clark Trail in Montana and Idaho, John Steinbeck’s California, and Jefferson’sFrance. He lives and writes in Bismarck, North Dakota.

