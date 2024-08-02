Discover the Flavors of Belgium at Melody Living Lake in the Hills

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure without leaving the comfort of your community. Melody Living Lake in the Hills invites you to our special event, “Around the World—A Taste of Belgium,” on Thursday, August 15, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This unique experience is part of our ongoing Around the World series, where we explore diverse global cuisines each month.

Step into our beautifully decorated dining room and let the warm ambiance transport you straight to the heart of Belgium. Our onsite gourmet chef has meticulously crafted a menu showcasing Belgian cuisine’s rich and varied flavors. From savory classics to delightful desserts, there’s something to tempt every palate.

But it’s not just about the food. “Around the World—A Taste of Belgium” is also an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow active seniors aged 62 and above. Enjoy the warm hospitality that Melody Living is known for as you mix and mingle with new friends and neighbors. Share stories, laugh together, and create memories that will last long after the event ends.

Our goal at Melody Living is to create meaningful and enriching experiences for our residents. The Around the World series is one of the many ways we strive to bring joy and excitement into your lives. Whether you’re a foodie looking forward to new tastes or simply eager to spend quality time with friends, this event promises to be a highlight of your summer.

Don’t miss this chance to travel abroad through your taste buds and experience the vibrant culture of Belgium. Mark your calendar for Thursday, August 15, and join us from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for an afternoon of delicious food, great company, and unforgettable fun. We look forward to seeing you there.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact LRentner@MelodyLivingLITH.com .

Melody Living

555 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156847-851-4000

www.melodylivinglith.com