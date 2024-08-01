CASA of McHenry County to Provide Transportation Program for Youth in Foster Care

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of McHenry County is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking transportation program for youth aged 14 and older.

CASA of McHenry County is proud to be the first in Illinois to offer a program aimed at addressing a critical need for reliable and safe transportation for youth in foster care, helping them attend therapy appointments and extracurricular activities, or to just go for a slice of pizza.

CASA of McHenry County has over 150 volunteers giving a voice to children in the foster care system. These volunteers provide stability by being a consistent adult in the child’s life and advocate for the child’s best interests in the court about how the child is doing and what they need.

“Our goal is to remove transportation barriers that often hinder the progress and well-being of youth in foster care,” said Executive Director Becky Morris. “This program is a testament to our commitment to ensure that every child we serve has the opportunity to thrive.”

Angie Jones traveled with two youth on her assigned case and said, “The drive to the store gave us time to chat outside the home and get to know each other better.”

Mel Meyer, a CASA for a youth in a residential facility, said, “It gives us much more flexibility in doing things together.” Building trust is a key component to CASA’s work as they seek to advocate for each child in need.

Over the past year, CASA of McHenry County served 350 children who have experienced abuse and neglect. New court cases are always opening, and CASA needs more volunteers passionate about helping children who cannot advocate for themselves. Those interested in this opportunity can attend an informational session via Zoom on Monday, August 12th at 7:00 p.m.

Registration for the Zoom is at www.casamchenrycounty.org/nextsteps. The next training class for new Advocates begins Wednesday, August 28.

For more information, please contact:

CASA of McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org