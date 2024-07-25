This Weekend At The Dole

End of the month is always an exciting time at The Dole, and this weekend is no exception.

Kicking off the weekend is NMP 4th Friday’s Art Exhibit. Be prepared to have your senses tantalized from 6:00 - 9:00p.m. Complete with live music in the gallery as well as in the mansion, roving complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks available for purchase, you can feel free to sip and stroll and absorb the intriguing art around you. If you fall in love with a piece, it can be yours, as everything is available for purchase. Many artists are also onsite for a Meet & Greet, so you can learn what inspired your favorite piece or pieces.

Then step back in time, in our prohibition-era speakeasy, Lou’s Lounge, which will continue to delight your senses. Friday at 8:00 p.m. the doors open, and Allie Hulen will perform her originals as part of the Singer/Songwriter Showcase. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a wide variety of hand-crafted cocktails are available for purchase in this swanky 1920’s underground venue.

For those attending the Art Show, you will receive a ticket to enter Lou’s Lounge. For those attending Lou’s Lounge only, advance ticket purchase is recommended for $5. Tickets at the door are based on availability/room capacity. Must be age 21 or over.

Then Sunday, the Award-Winning Farmers Market+ At The Dole will open at 10:00 a.m. Bring the whole family to enjoy this market, or meet up with your friends to shop and have brunch while listening to live music on the lawn.

If you’d like to pair your lunch with a brunch beverage, or sip while you shop, specialty drinks are available for purchase!

Market hours are 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. every Sunday.

For more info, please visit: www.FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

For all other events, please visit: www.TheDole.org/events .

