Discover Melody Living Lake in the Hills: Where Care Meets Comfort

Don’t wait for a crisis to happen to prioritize your loved one’s care. At Melody Living in Lake in the Hills, we offer more than just a place to stay—we provide a supportive community where hospitality and resident wellness are paramount.

Our 30-Day Trial Stay Experience is designed for families seeking peace of mind and quality care before a crisis occurs. Let your loved one try out a fully furnished luxury apartment, complete with three meals a day, weekly housekeeping, and laundry services—all included in one daily rate.

Wellness & Safety Assured. Melody Living ensures comprehensive care with medication administration by trained professionals, full-time CPR and First-Aid certified care partners, and electronic healthcare records for seamless monitoring. Our safety measures include 24/7 onsite licensed nursing staff, safety monitoring systems, and access to onsite medical services and therapy during their stay.

Luxury Amenities for Quality Living. Beyond essential care, your loved one will enjoy a wealth of amenities such as community life programs, an onsite theater, and a fitness center. They can engage in social activities, find quiet solace in reading nooks, or participate in stimulating programs that support the Eight Dimensions of Wellness:

Social



Emotional



Environmental



Physical



Occupational



Financial



Intellectual



Spiritual



Why Choose Melody Living? Our commitment to resident care goes beyond expectations. With licensed nursing staff available around the clock, families can rest assured that their loved ones receive attentive, expert care. Melody Living also partners with third-party onsite therapy providers, offering residents additional therapeutic options.

Visit us online at www.MelodyLivingLITH.com or call (847) 957–7070 to learn more and schedule your visit today. At Melody Living, your loved one’s comfort and care are our top priorities.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156