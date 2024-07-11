Farmers Market+ At The Dole Is Back On After The Lakeside “FEST” Pause

Every year, The Dole hosts the annual 4th of July Lakeside Festival known as FEST.

With hosting FEST, Farmers Market+ takes a 2-week pause for set-up and festival dates, which begins on Thursday and ends on Sunday evening.

With the holiday weekend behind us, Farmers Market+ returns to The Dole on Sunday, July 14th, and will operate every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. thru October 27th.

You will find fresh locally grown produce, locally raised meats, poulty, pork, lamb and elk, fresh eggs, cheese, breads and pastries, and locally grown flowers you select and use to create your own bouquet…. all this and more, including items for your four-legged friends.

One can Sip & Shop or enjoy a brunch beverage along with lunch from one of the food tents or trucks on the lawn by the live music, complimentary face painting, and balloon creations.

A “food court” vibe was created this year, offering all options in one place, plus oversized picnic tables made by Farmers Market+ vendor, Kaiser Fine Woodworking.

Picnic blankets are also available for purchase at the Info/Merch Booth.

This community event encourages those in “The Gates,” or close proximity, to walk or ride bikes. Three new bike racks have been added to the existing racks.

PLEASE NOTE: Parking Changes

FREE PARKING: Available across the street at South Elementary, the Triangle Lot, and Lundahl Middle School.

$5 VIP PARKING: On The Dole property (this fee helps maintain the lawn cars are parking on)

FREE HANDICAP PARKING: On the Dole property

If you know you want FREE PARKING- Please go directly to that lot.

A map can be found on FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

The Dole is a historic 501c3 non-profit organization in Crystal Lake.

Enjoy this Farmers Market+ on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.!

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo