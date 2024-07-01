Downtown Crystal Lake Hosts Fun Events in July!

Downtown Crystal Lake is the place to be this summer! Mark you calendar so you don’t miss these exciting events:

1. Stroll & Shop the Sidewalk Sales (July 18 - 20)

Call a friend, pick up some iced tea or coffee, and enjoy perusing great finds at great deals during the annual Sidewalk Sales in Downtown Crystal Lake on July 18, 19, and 20. If you’ve never shopped the Sidewalk Sales before, it’s a magical time when all of the great sale items move from the back of the stores out to the sidewalks. You don’t want to miss this sprawling outdoor shopping event! Visit downtowncl.org/events for more information on this and other events downtown.

2. Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market

Farmers Market Season is in full swing every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Depot Park, near the train station. The Downtown Farmers Market is a charming, traditional farmers market full of freshly-sourced produce and goods, complete with treats for your furry friends. Set yourself up for a healthy, nutritious week and make the market part of your routine! Visit downtowncl.org/farmers-market for more information and a full list of vendors.

Farmers Market season ends with the big Johnny Appleseed Festival on September 28. Be sure to save the date!

For more information about these and other fun summer events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org