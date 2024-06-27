Choosing the Best Mattress for Hot Summer Nights

A good night’s sleep can become a nightly battle when summer rolls in with its sweltering heat. If you find yourself tossing and turning, drenched in sweat, it’s time to rethink your mattress. Here’s a guide to help you choose the best mattress for those hot summer nights, ensuring you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day.

The first step is to choose a mattress made from breathable materials. Memory foam, while comfortable, can sometimes trap heat. Instead, consider a mattress with cooling gel-infused foam or latex, or a hybrid model that combines coils and foam. Latex and hybrid mattresses are particularly good at promoting airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night.

The mattress cover plays a significant role in your comfort. Choose a cover made from natural, moisture-wicking fabrics like bamboo or organic cotton. These materials help wick away sweat and keep the mattress’s surface cool.

While firmness is often a matter of personal preference, it can also impact how cool you stay at night. Softer mattresses tend to envelop the body more, potentially trapping heat. A medium-firm to firm mattress can provide enough support while allowing better airflow around your body.

Your sleep position can also influence the type of mattress you need. Side sleepers may benefit from a cooler, softer mattress that relieves pressure. In contrast, back and stomach sleepers might prefer a firmer option that supports spinal alignment and minimizes heat retention.

Your mattress protector, sheets, blankets, room temperature, and nightclothes all play a role in how comfortably you sleep at night.

Verlo Mattress Factory is proud to offer made-to-order, customized mattresses so you can choose the exact options that will work for you. They build their mattresses locally and cut out the middleman markup, passing the savings on to you.

Choosing the right mattress for hot summer nights can transform your sleep experience. Visit Verlo Mattress Factory today to explore the various options to keep you cool all season long.

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/