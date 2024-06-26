YSB Celebrates Foster Families and Children at FREE Picnic on Sunday, June 30

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) serves 20 counties in Northern Illinois in a wide variety of ways, including providing counseling, child welfare services, care for runaway and homeless youth, juvenile justice services, and more.

And while we have many important resources for families, a large portion of what we bring to the community is our foster care program. In McHenry County, we have 90 children in care and throughout our service area we provide safe homes for over 600 kids.

There are many challenges faced by kids who are brought into the foster care system. The families who offer safe and stable homes help to create a brighter future for these children.

YSB Executive Director Sam Tenuto says, “McHenry County is a wonderful community, and we are proud of our many partnerships to bring safety, wellness, and hope to those served. Our foster care families and youth are important and appreciated!”

This Sunday, June 30th, our Crystal Lake office is hosting a picnic to celebrate our foster families. There will be food, games, prizes, face painting, and fun for the whole family at this FREE event.

The public is encouraged to join us at Deike Park’s Cole Shelter to appreciate and honor the families who do this amazing work and to learn more about opportunities to provide safe and stable environments for children in need.

Family Fun Picnic, hosted by Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley

Sunday, June 30



12:00 - 3:00 p.m.



Deicke Park - Cole Pavilion



11419 IL-47, Huntley, IL



To learn more about YSB and all that we do, you can go to our website at www.ysbiv.org . Follow us on both Facebook and Instagram at YSBIV.

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

