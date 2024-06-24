WSRep Steps Outside the Box with An Act of God and Avenue Q

Raue Center’s in-house professional theatre company, Williams Street Repertory, opens the divine comedy An Act Of God, by David Javerbaum, on August 2 - 25, 2024.

Directed by Pat Henderson, this hilarious 90-minute comedy is based on a satirical book and Twitter account where God reveals the mysteries of the Bible and answers some of the greatest existential questions that plague mankind.

Tickets are $39.50 ($27.65 for RaueNOW members) and may be purchased at wsrep.org .

WSRep falls from the heavens down to earth…sort of…with the raunchy adult comedy (with puppets!) Avenue Q the Musical, from September 13 - October 20, 2024.

Princeton, a recent college grad, moves into a shabby New York apartment out on Avenue Q. Along with his new friends, Princeton struggles to find a job, date, and discover his ever-elusive purpose in life.

Filled with gut-busting adult humor and a delightfully catchy score…(did we mention puppets?) this unique show addresses adult issues while spoofing the memory of educational television shows like Sesame Street and The Electric Company. With hysterical songs such as “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “The Internet Is for Porn,” and “It Sucks to Be Me,” Avenue Q has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Warning: full puppet nudity!

AUDIENCE ADVISORY: Avenue Q is Rated R due to adult language, situations, and puppet sex. That’s right, puppet sex. Recommended for ages 18+.

Tickets for Avenue Q are $49 ($34.30 for RaueNOW members) and may be purchased at the Raue Center Box Office (26 N Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014), via phone at 815-356-9212, or by visiting rauecenter.org .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

