RCSA Presents New Musical Static and Family Favorite Moana, Jr. for Summer Fun

Raue Center School For The Arts proudly presents Static: Noise of a New Musical, written and composed by Tess Rowan, on July 12 - 21, 2024 at Raue Center For The Arts.

Static, directed by RCSA Director of Education Rob Scharlow, with music direction by James Mablin, is an original Morse code musical about family, communication, nature, and change, with a radio blend of musical theater and folk-rock music…an acoustic campfire sing-along meets a true-crime podcast.

The McAfees have lived in the Pennsylvania forest ever since their father went missing five years ago while hiking on the Appalachian Trail. Daughter Maine teams up with local teen Charlie on a detective mission to find Maine’s father, working through new friendships and family history along the way. But listen closely, as there are secrets hidden all around.

Static is the first musical to utilize Morse code as a method of dramatic storytelling, including cryptic Morse code clues and secret messages embedded in the music, creating an immersive and mystery-filled audience experience. RCSA’s cast and creative team have spent five weeks workshopping this musical with writer and composer Tess Rowan, learning what went into the creation of this unique work and participating in its continued development.

RCSA OnStage proudly invites audiences to witness the originality and freshness of this fully realized production as it journeys from page to stage.

RCSA moves from the woods to an island paradise for Disney’s Moana, Jr., July 25 - 27 at Raue Center. Based on the 2016 Disney film, Moana, Jr. is directed by Christina Giorgi, with music direction by AJ DePetris and choreography by Tess Rowan.

This 60-minute musical adaptation brings the adventures of Moana to life on stage with empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, starring an all-student cast and featuring all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”

Tickets for Static and Moana, Jr. are $25 (Students under 18 are $10). RaueNOW member tickets are $17.50 (RaueNOW student tickets are $7*) and may be purchased at the Raue Center Box Office (26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014), via phone at 815-356-9212, or by visiting rauecenter.org.

