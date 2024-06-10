Another Summer for Raue Center’s Arts On The Green!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce its upcoming ARTS ON THE GREEN summer outdoor concert series at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, located at 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake, on Saturday, July 13 and 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Arts On The Green, Raue Center’s wonderful outdoor summer entertainment venue, features live music and other programming from July through August.

Bring a picnic, chairs, or blanket, along with your favorite refreshments…including alcohol for those 21 years and older. Enjoy great music and live entertainment in the great outdoors this summer!

Saturday, July 13, don’t miss returning favorite Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King, starring Tina Naponelli. Naponelli, along with her bold 5-piece band, captures the true essence of Carole King and brings to you a unique and unforgettable tribute experience with soulful renditions of “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” from Carole King’s Tapestry album, as well as many other favorites.

Are you a fan of movie musicals? You won’t want to miss Wouldn’t It Be Loverly? The Music of Julie Andrews on Saturday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. For over 70 years, Julie Andrews has been a beloved star of stage and screen, beginning on Broadway in My Fair Lady and Camelot, and in classic films such as Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Now, an all-star cast, along with Music Director Ken McMullen, brings beautiful and poignant songs and stories from Julie Andrews’ repertoire to the stage for a loverly afternoon.

For more information about Arts on the Green, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

