Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market Returns on June 15!

Make this the summer that you take advantage of a wonderful seasonal resource and build your weekly shopping routine around the Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market! There’s something so delightful about starting your weekend with the freshest fruits, veggies, and special treats - especially knowing you supported local growers and artisans.

The Downtown Farmers Market has served the Crystal Lake community for more than a quarter of a century, and is truly a local tradition! It’s open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Depot Park (Woodstock Street and Williams Street, near the gazebo overlooking the train station), from June 15 to September 28. This traditional market is focused on food and health products and offers a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, plants, flower, honey, olive oils, jams, jellies, baked goods, dog treats, and more. It also hosts family-friendly activities like free children’s crafts and live music!

Stroll and shop the market, then enjoy breakfast or lunch at one of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Many of them will be running deals, specials, and little pop-up events during Farmers Market days.

More information (including specific vendors and their offerings) is available at www.downtowncl.org/farmers-market , or you can email info@downtowncl.org .

Don’t miss the first of the terrific weekly Farmers Markets in Downtown Crystal Lake!

Photo credit: mchenrylife.com

For more information about this and other fun summer events, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org