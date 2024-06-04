Honoring the 80th Anniversary of D-Day: Remembering Heroes and Supporting Veterans

As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, we reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy. This pivotal event in World War II not only marked a turning point in the war, but also serves as a reminder of the enduring courage of our veterans. As we honor these heroes, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing efforts to support veterans in our communities.

The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County plays a vital role in providing comprehensive support to veterans and their families. Services include Veterans Financial Assistance, which helps eligible veterans and their families with essential needs such as shelter, food, and utilities. This financial support is critical for those who are facing economic hardship.

The VAC offers VA Claims and Advocacy, where accredited Veterans Service Officers assist veterans in navigating the complex process of applying for VA Disability and Pension benefits. This helps ensure that veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to, helping them transition smoothly back into civilian life.

The VAC also emphasizes the importance of Veteran and Family Wellness Programs, which focus on socialization, communication, and education. These programs aim to reduce isolation and promote mental well-being among veterans and their families, addressing issues such as veteran suicide and self-harm.

The Caregiver Relief Veterans Assistance (CRVA) program provides much-needed support to those caring for veterans. This program allows caregivers to take necessary breaks, ensuring they can maintain their own health and well-being while supporting their loved one.

As we remember the heroes of D-Day, let us also acknowledge and support the ongoing efforts of organizations like the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County. Their dedication to serving veterans ensures that those who have given so much for our freedom receive the care and support they need and deserve.

For more information, please contact:

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

