5th Annual 6x6 PROJECT and Free Reception: Supporting the Arts with Art

Raue Center’s 6×6 PROJECT fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition is celebrating its fifth year of supporting the arts with Art! All proceeds benefit Raue Center’s fine arts education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 kids a year in the local community since 2001.

Participating artists of all ages and abilities have created original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6×6-inchcanvases. You’ll find original paintings, sketches, photography, and mixed media creations!

Since our inaugural event in 2019, the 6×6 PROJECT has received canvases from all over the country and has raised over $80,000 for Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts. There are typically between 150 - 200 unique canvases that are up for bid each year.

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 PROJECT will be available for viewing and bidding online at auctria.com starting on June 10, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to own a unique and original piece of art!

Artists and the public are cordially invited to our FREE Reception on June 29, 2024, from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. to mix, mingle and bid on your favorite works of art!

It’s Art for the Arts at Raue Center. Bidding closes June 29, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

