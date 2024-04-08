Raue Center School For The Arts Offers Terrific Youth Productions, Classes

Tickets are on sale now for RCSA’s On Stage production of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, featuring a youth cast ages 10-18 working alongside professional actors. This special show will run April 18 - 20, 2024.

Middle School, ugh. It’s the worst. Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch?

Grab a hall pass, and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney.

Looking for something for your young student to do this summer? Enrollment is still open for two summer productions!

Everyone will be buzzing about RCSA’s queen bee of a musical, Mean Girls: High School Version, for students ages 14 -18. Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey, this Tony-nominated musical is a fun way to get in with the in crowd! Enrollment ends May 28, 2024, with performances July 12 - 21, 2024.



for students ages 14 -18. Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Tina Fey, this Tony-nominated musical is a fun way to get in with the in crowd! Enrollment ends May 28, 2024, with performances July 12 - 21, 2024. Students ages 7 - 13: get ready for our summer camp production of Moana Jr., a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film that brings the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life. Moana Jr. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. Enrollment for Moana Jr. ends June 4, 2024, with performances on July 25 - 27, 2024.



For more information, or to purchase tickets for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo