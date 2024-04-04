3 Reasons to Tune Up Your A/C Now

Despite the chilly weather, it’s officially spring, which means it’s not too early to have your air conditioning unit tuned up. Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company, shares three reasons why it makes sense to schedule your spring tune-up before May.

Cleaning the A/C system before using it removes any debris that could impact cooling performance. “Living in the Midwest, your cooling system combats both heat and humidity, and is expected to carry a heavy workload,” says Eppers. “After months of sitting idle and collecting contaminants over the winter, the equipment is not always ready to meet demand in the summer. Taking preventative measures now helps to avoid sudden malfunctions, repairs, and premature system failure.”



Scheduling maintenance now, in the off-season, beats the rush for when temperatures do climb and homeowners discover that their air conditioner needs maintenance. This helps avoid the need to wait for service.



Special discounts for early spring tune-ups and maintenance may be available.



Eppers also advises homeowners to check the warranty on their HVAC equipment, as many manufacturers require seasonal tune-ups to maintain coverage.

A tuned-up system runs more efficiently, which could reduce your energy bill and extend the life of your equipment. Just like getting your car tuned up before a long road trip, AC tune-ups give you the best chance for uninterrupted performance.

The U.S. Department of Energy agrees, stating, “An air conditioner’s filters, coils, and fins require regular maintenance for the unit to function efficiently throughout its years of service. Neglecting necessary maintenance ensures a steady decline in AC performance while energy use steadily increases.”

Eppers reminds homeowners to replace or clean the HVAC filters, which improves airflow, purifies the air, and boosts efficiency.

