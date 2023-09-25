Join Raue Center for Colin Mochrie’s HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? fame and his show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, featuring world-renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak!

Come enjoy the most interactive comedy show in the world, as these two masters of their craft unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023. This 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv comedy, for a terrific performance that The Times of London called “a celebration of the human imagination.”

Master hypnotist Boris Cherniak will welcome 20 volunteers onto the stage to be hypnotized. He whittles them down to four or five of the most susceptible, and then brings Colin Mochrie out to improvise with them - while they are under hypnosis. In the hands of these two experts, and solely crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited, unconscious minds and suggestions from the audience, each show is an entirely original and absolutely unforgettable theatrical experience.

HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to you straight from a 70-show run Off-Broadway in New York City!

“When we tried this for the first time on stage, I was absolutely petrified. Then I thought, let’s just see where this takes us,” said Mochrie. “Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They’re certainly the most interesting stage partners I’ve ever had!”

Whether you volunteer to perform on stage or prefer to remain in the audience, you’ll enjoy this hilarious comedy show!

Recommended for ages 12+. Tickets start at $50, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at (815) 356-9212. Tickets may also be purchased in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

