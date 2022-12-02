IT'S A VINTAGE NOEL IN DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE

The most exciting and anticipated time of the year is upon us. What better way to celebrate than attending “Vintage Noel” in Downtown Crystal Lake? This year’s event will top all others, with carolers strolling through the streets, Santa making special visits to his house, and a host of other holiday surprises.

Luminary Nights

Luminary Nights has become a cherished tradition for many families in the community. For three nights in December, the streets of downtown Crystal Lake will be illuminated. Shop late and enjoy extended hours at your favorite stores while strolling down Main Street admiring the luminaries. You can enjoy Santa House visits, live holiday music, and more. Luminary Nights take place Thursdays December, 8, and 15th from 5 – 8PM.

Christmas Tree Lane in Peppermint Park

Come to see 40 beautifully custom-decorated trees lining Downtown Crystal Lake’s Peppermint Park. Each tree shares an important message for this holiday. Christmas Tree Lane is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. This year’s Christmas Tree Lane is brought to you by local churches, charities, service groups, and businesses and will be on display until December 31st. Peppermint Park is the perfect place for families to make memories together. The park is beautifully lit and walkable so that everyone can enjoy a magical place for an evening walk. Don’t forget to stop by and take a photo with Santa himself in the Santa House located in Brink Street Market.

Downtown Crystal Lake is the place to be this holiday season. With so much going on, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, mark your calendars for December 8, and 15th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm and enjoy all the holiday season offers. It’s sure to be a festive time for all.

