ABBA Tribute, Bourbon Country Rock the Raue Stage in October!

October is a great month for music at Raue Center For The Arts! On Saturday, October 15th at 8:00 p.m., Mania: The ABBA Tribute will perform at Raue Center. This special tribute band has been delighting audiences of all ages for over twenty years, initially selling out UK theatres and eventually performing all over the globe, with over 3,000 live concerts in over 30 countries.

You’ll hear hits like “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, “S.O.S.”, “Fernando”, and “Take A Chance On Me”, among many others. This exhilarating, two-hour re-creation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts includes fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and special effects.

It’s been 31 years since ABBA last toured, but the band’s music is still incredibly popular. Dress up in your favorite ABBA-inspired costume for this performance, and be entered to win prizes!

Tickets are $37, $42, or $50. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

On Saturday, October 22nd at 8:00 p.m., Raue Center’s 2022-23 resident artist Bourbon Country will perform to the delight of Rock and Country music fans! Bourbon Country blends classic Rock and contemporary hits with the best of country music, past and present, and is now one of the strongest vocal bands around. The core of Bourbon Country’s shows includes the sounds of the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Elton John, James Taylor, Van Morrison, America, Adele, Jim Croce, Coldplay, Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

“As artist-in-residence, Bourbon Country will take you on a journey exploring all aspects of love over three distinctly different shows,” said Leggee, a member of Bourbon Country. “Love of family, spouse, community, friends, and the world will be visited. This first show in October will revolve around some of the most beautiful but poignant examples of love in music.”

Tickets are $27, $30, or $33. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org