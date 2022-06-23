Dementia Awareness: How to Recognize the Signs and Symptoms of Dementia

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that impact memory, thinking, and behavior. It is a progressive disease, which means that it gets worse over time. Dementia affects people of all ages but is most common in older adults. At Melody Living Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake in the Hills, our experts can help you look for the signs while also providing expert care to your loved one living with memory loss.

Signs & Symptoms

Dementia can cause a decline in cognitive abilities, including memory, language, and problem-solving. People with dementia may also experience mood and behavior changes, which can be mild at first but become more severe as the disease progresses.

Testing & Early Diagnosis

There is no one test that can diagnose dementia. Doctors look at a person’s medical history, do a physical exam, and order tests to rule out other conditions that could be causing the symptoms.

If you notice any of these signs or symptoms in yourself or someone you know, you must see a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment of dementia can help slow the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life for those affected. Managing dementia can be challenging, but resources and support are available to help.

Available Treatments

If you are diagnosed with dementia, medical treatments can help manage the symptoms. These treatments can slow the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life. There is no cure for dementia, but treatment can help people with the disease live meaningful lives.

Memory Care

Dementia affects many people, but with awareness and understanding, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease. Memory Care at Melody Living provides specialized care for people with dementia. Our team of experts offers various comfort services, stimulating activities, and amenities to help our residents live their best lives.

For more information on Memory Care and living in a Life in Harmony™, contact Melody Living at 847-957-7070.

Melody Living

525 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156 847-957-7070