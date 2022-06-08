Caregiving for a person with dementia

If asked, those who care for a person living with dementia would tell you frustration, isolation, fatigue, depression, and stress are words associated with being a caregiver. Taking care of children, working full time, and caring for a parent or another significant older adult in your life can be a daunting responsibility.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and that number is expected to double by 2050. The Alzheimer’s Association also notes that 83% of unpaid caregivers in the United States come from family members, with other aid from friends or other unpaid caregivers.

Caregiving can be broken up into two categories: Instrumental Activities of Daily Living (IADL) and Activity of Daily Living (ADL).

IADL entails helping with household chores, shopping, meal prep, supplying transportation to and from medical visits, arranging for doctor’s appointments, setting up medication and daily reminders, ensuring treatment plans for dementia and other diagnosed medical conditions are followed, and managing finances and legal affairs. ADL includes bathing, toileting, grooming, dressing, feeding, and assisting in transferring from a bed to chair.

One of the most difficult parts of caregiving can be managing the symptoms of dementia, while also providing the person living with it continuous emotional support.

To that end, here are some caregiving tips:

Understand the person’s reality and walk with them in it. When a loved one says something that is not true, do not correct it. Instead, ask about it and then simply redirect. It will make the person feel heard, and you feel less frustrated. Accept help. Make a to-do list and ask people to pick whatever items they can help with. That will make your list smaller and reduce your anxiety. Ask someone to sit with your loved one while you go for a walk or go to the store. Or when the person you are caring for takes a rest during the day, do something you enjoy, such as reading. Or just be. Sit in silence, take deep breaths, and release each breath slowly, while focusing on something positive. Think with an abundance of gratitude. Gratitude has been proven to change the chemistry of the brain. Those who practice gratitude have less anxiety, depression, and stress. Know you are not alone. Elderwerks offers education and support for caregivers. Most programs are offered online so you don’t have to leave your house. They also offer information, referrals, and guidance for home care services, senior housing, and supportive services.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/