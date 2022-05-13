Three ways to honor a vet this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May of each year. Besides attending a barbecue and get-together with family and friends, you might be wondering what else you can do to honor all veterans, especially those who lost their lives in a war, on May 30.

Here are three ways you can commemorate the country’s fallen heroes:

1. Attend a Memorial Day commemoration

Many communities host Memorial Day parades, public ceremonies or festivals. Consider attending one as a way to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. To find one in your area, check the local papers or municipal websites for event information. While you’re out, Memorial Day is also an opportune time to visit and place flags or flowers at the gravesites of loved ones who served as a way to honor their memories.

2. Observe a moment of silence

The National Moment of Remembrance, established by Congress, asks Americans, wherever they are at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, to informally pause and reflect for one minute on the sacrifices made by the men and women who have died defending the United States. The National Monument of Remembrance Act was passed in 2000.

3. Post a tribute

If you have a friend or family member who died during military service, consider posting a picture and written tribute on a social media site such as Facebook or Instagram. Then ask followers to join the conversation by sharing their own memories and tributes of those who served and died.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road : Woodstock, IL 60098 : 815.334.4229