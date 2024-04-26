Woodstock man charged in Harvard home invasion in custody of county jail following arrest warrant

A Woodstock man sought on an arrest warrant for a home invasion he allegedly committed while an “absconder” from Illinois Department of Corrections is now detained in McHenry County jail.

Nicholas A. Lopez, 28, faces decades in prison if convicted on the Class X felony home invasion charge stemming from March 10 when he allegedly entered a home in Harvard and injured a person inside, according to the indictment in the McHenry County court.

Lopez was released from the East Moline Correctional Center on March 1 and did not report to parole officials, according to the IDOC website which had him listed an “absconder.” He was serving a sentence on two 2021 cases of domestic battery and cocaine charges. In those cases, Lopez pleaded guilty to delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine and domestic battery for striking a woman in the face, both felonies, court records show. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He was was required to serve at least 50%.

An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest on the home invasion charge March 22, court records show. He was taken into custody by Kane County and transferred back to the custody of IDOC at Stateville Correctional Center April 12, according to IDOC website and court orders on file in court.

On Thursday, he appeared with IDOC deputies in Judge Tiffany Davis’s courtroom. Davis ordered Lopez be detained in McHenry County jail while his case is pending. He is due back in court Friday to be arraigned on the home invasion, documents show.