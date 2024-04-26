Papa Saverio’s Pizzeria in Huntley unveils expansion with dine-in seating, bar, gambling

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates a ribbon cutting at Papa Saverio's this month. An eat-in area has been added along with a bar and gambling stations. (Photo Provided by Huntley Area Chamber of Commer)

Papa Saverio’s Pizzeria in Huntley has expanded its footprint to include a new bar and dining and gambling spaces. The eatery, located at 12070 Princeton Drive, has been in business for 13 years.

Papa Saverio’s is a local Chicagoland pizza chain that started in Lake in the Hills in 1997, according to its website.

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the restaurant to celebrate the occasion earlier this month. Chris Lago, one of the owners,said the ribbon cutting had “incredible turnout.”

The grand opening featured free pizza for attendees, who could check out the new space and “partake in the festivities that marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the restaurant,” according to a news release.

Lago said the restaurant began the expansion last summer and “it’s been an adventure.”

Lago said previously Papa Saverio’s didn’t have any dine-in space and residents had been “clamoring” for another place to have a sit-down meal in town. He added Papa Saverio’s is one of the “last stops” that Sun City residents can access by golf cart.

“Papa Saverio’s has been a cherished member of our community for years, and we are thrilled to celebrate this expansion,” Nancy Binger, executive director of the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “The addition of the new bar, dining area, and gaming section will undoubtedly elevate the dining and entertainment options available in Huntley, further enriching our town.”

Lago said the expansion was a surprise to a lot people, but “we’ve been getting a lot of compliments.”

Jaime Lago, another of the owners and Chris Lago’s wife, said in a message: “We’re just so excited to grow with the Village! Having a space where families and friends can meet, grab a drink, eat a delicious meal, and maybe try their luck at the slots, is something that was always a goal of ours.” Lago added that “we will forever be grateful” for the support they’ve received.