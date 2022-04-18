The Importance of Social Interaction and Reading for Preschoolers

The events and circumstances of the past year have forced us to alter virtually everything we do.

This includes schooling at all levels, and also why an emphasis on social interaction and learning skills through things like reading are so important, especially at an early age.

Social interaction plays a crucial role in the overall development of our children and is one of the foundational ideas of preschool.

Immanuel Lutheran’s Preschool Director Carole Fiesman understands the values of such engagements.

“Social interactions give students the confidence to face life’s little problems,” Fiesman said. “It also gives them independence to take on new things.”

Through social activities, children develop not only a sense of discipline, but also good general behavioral traits and valuable shared experiences with others their age.

Another key part of interactive learning is through reading.

While the ability to read themselves is still in development in preschool, reading directly to children has many benefits and points of importance.

By listening to stories, children are improving their cognitive abilities in many ways. Whether you’re reading fairy tales, children’s books or even classic literature, their active listening stimulates their imaginations while they learn new meanings of many words. This will also help them develop their language, as well as important communication skills.

“Reading to children helps expand their vocabulary and helps them to communicate effectively,” Fiesman said. “Reading also improves memory, concentration and reasoning. When you read to children it gives them background knowledge about our world. A good story will have the students asking to read it over and over again!”

These are some pivotal factors of early development, and just one reason why preschool plays such an important role in socializing and learning during children’s formative years, as Fiesman states.

“As teachers, we are always looking for ways to help children succeed and to give them the love of learning. Reading and social interaction at the preschool level is vital for that school success.”

For any questions about preschool, and for updated information on schedules, events, and other programs, visit our website or call 815-459-1444.

Immanuel Lutheran

300 S Pathway Ct

Crystal Lake, IL 60414