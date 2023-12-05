Letter: Blue Star Banner Program thanks its donors

The Blue Star Banner Program is deeply grateful to FastSigns of Crystal Lake and to Express Employment Professionals for their very generous donations to our program.

We honor Crystal Lake residents who are actively serving in the military by displaying 6-by-3-foot banners along Heroes Row, a section of Route 14.

After the banners have hung for a period of months, they are taken down and given, free of charge, to the honorees’ families. These gifts of gratitude to our heroes and their families would not be possible without loyal sponsors such as FastSigns and Express Pros. Thank you both for your support of our program and of our military troops!

Donna McAnally

Crystal Lake